Ronald D. Brass, 71, of Garner died Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Monday, June 4th at the Garner VFW, 315 Center Avenue, in Garner. Casual attire is encouraged by the family.

Cataldo Funeral Home of Garner is in charge of arrangements. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com