Rober “Bob” D. Scott

Robert “Bob” D. Scott, age 90, of Klemme, IA, died, May 8, 2018, at the Kanawha Community Home, Kanawha, IA, following a valiant battle with various health complications including cancer.

Memorial services will be Saturday, July, 14, 2018, at the Klemme United Methodist Church. Interment with full military honors provided by the Klemme Honor Guard will be in the Ell township Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, July 13, 2018, from 5-8 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA.

