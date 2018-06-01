Police Say Discovered Remains Are Not Those of Huisentruit

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call shortly after 1pm on May 20th regarding remains being found about two miles east of the city limits. Sheriff’s deputies a short time after arriving on the scene requested assistance from the DCI, with investigators collecting the skeletal remains and taking them to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

An autopsy was performed on May 23rd, with the results of the autopsy not being released at this time. The DCI does say they were able to determine through a forensic odontologist that the remains were not those of former local TV anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit, who vanished in June 1995. The DCI says an anthropologist was able to determine that the remains may have been there for between five to 15 years, and they’re believed to be from a white female, between the ages of 20 and 45, with the height being between five foot and 5-foot-7 inches tall.

Those who may have any information on the remains should contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office (641) 421-3000.