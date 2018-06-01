Hazel E. (Runge) Wirtjes, 98, of Britt, and formerly of Nora Springs, passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Hazel Wirtjes will be held on Monday, June 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Ewing Funeral Chapel 178 Center Street West in Britt. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at Ewing Funeral Chapel.

