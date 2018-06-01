Air Qualiy Alert Issued

The entire state of Iowa has been placed under an Air Quality Alert. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued the alert because ozone levels will be near or higher than acceptable standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. The conditions are expected to persist throughout the day and until 7pm.

The Department of Natural Resources recommends that individuals with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air quality conditions improve.

Very warm conditions will continue today followed by thunderstorm chances late tonight west of I-35. A few of these storms may become strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rain. Some of this storm activity will continue into Saturday, but should exit the area by late afternoon into the early evening.