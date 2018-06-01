5 Alarm Brewing Co. Honored by America’s SBDC Iowa as Business of the Month for May 2018

The North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and NIACC Pappajohn Center are proud to announce that 5 Alarm Brewing has been awarded Business of the Month for May 2018 by America’s SBDC Iowa. 5 Alarm Brewing was nominated by the North Iowa Area SBDC for this honor. Every month, all of the America’s SBDC Iowa offices across the state nominate a local small business for Business of the Month. 5 Alarm Brewing is the second North Iowa business to be recognized by America’s SBDC Iowa as Business of the Month in 2018.

Jim Boehmer, Ross Hanson, Nathan Ostrander, and Jason Peterson opened 5 Alarm Brewing in December 2017. The growing interest in craft beer has created an opportunity for community taprooms to draw in both locals and tourists alike to North Iowa destinations. 5 Alarm Brewing is part of the ongoing revitalization of downtown Lake Mills, IA. The America’s SBDC Iowa Business of the Month award recognizes 5 Alarm Brewing for its passion for creating a good product, creating local jobs, and creating a stronger hometown economy.

Jim Boehmer said, “It’s because of the support that we receive from Winn-Worth Betco, the Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation, and the North Iowa Area SBDC office. It has been great working with all our local businesses as we remodeled and renovated the property. Great community support made it possible. It has been a joy and we continue to look forward to our future. We’ve enjoyed hiring talent from around the area to perform and providing North Iowa with another destination spot. We have many other plans moving forward to grow.”