Forest City sweeps GHV, Other area scores

Softball scores from Wednesday

Forest City 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 (5 innings)

North Iowa 14, West Hancock 9

Central Springs 11, Bishop Garrigan 0

Osage 14, Northwood-Kensett 11

Algona 14, Clarion-Goldfield 2

Clear Lake 13, Iowa Falls-Alden 3

The Forest City baseball team defeated Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8-1 on Wednesday night in Garner in a game heard on KIOW. The Indians were led at the plate by Ryan Saarie who had 2 triples and 3 RBI. Paul Olson threw a complete game for the Indians allowing just 2 hits and striking out 9.

Other Wednesday scores:

Lake Mills 6, West Fork 2

Eagle Grove 12, Rockford 8

Newman Catholic 19, Belmond-Klemme 1

Saint Ansgar 8, North Union 0

North Butler 4, Nashua-Plainfield 1

Clear Lake 11, Iowa Falls-Alden 1 (6 innings)

Algona 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8