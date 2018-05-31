Forest City sweeps GHV, Other area scores

Softball scores from Wednesday
Forest City 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 (5 innings)
North Iowa 14, West Hancock 9
Central Springs 11, Bishop Garrigan 0
Osage 14, Northwood-Kensett 11
Algona 14, Clarion-Goldfield 2
Clear Lake 13, Iowa Falls-Alden 3
The Forest City baseball team defeated Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8-1 on Wednesday night in Garner in a game heard on KIOW. The Indians were led at the plate by Ryan Saarie who had 2 triples and 3 RBI. Paul Olson threw a complete game for the Indians allowing just 2 hits and striking out 9.
Other Wednesday scores:
Lake Mills 6, West Fork 2
Eagle Grove 12, Rockford 8
Newman Catholic 19, Belmond-Klemme 1
Saint Ansgar 8, North Union 0
North Butler 4, Nashua-Plainfield 1
Clear Lake 11, Iowa Falls-Alden 1 (6 innings)
Algona 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8