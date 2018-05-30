PREP OF THE WEEK MAY 30 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills High School. Cael Boehmer helped the Bulldog baseball team to a perfect first week of the season. Monday, Boehmer scored 3 runs and walked twice in at 15-5 6 inning win over Northwood-Kensett. Wednesday, Boehmer took the mound, striking out 16 and allowing just 1 hit in a 4-2 win over Rockford, then Friday Cael had 2 hits and 4 RBI in a 10-0 5 inning win over North Iowa. Congratulations to Lake Mills junior Cael Boehmer, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.