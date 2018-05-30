Arthurine V. (Sime) Haupt, 89, of Dows passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at The Western Home in Cedar Falls.

Memorial services for Arthurine Haupt will be held on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth in Dows, with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

100 North Lee Street

Dows, Iowa 50071

515-532-2233