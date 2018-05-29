Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the area until 8pm. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop throughout the remainder of the day and into the late evening hours. A few of these storms may become severe with wind and hail being the principle threat during the afternoon and early evening hours. The entire broadcast area has been placed under this watch, including the counties of Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, Wright, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Humboldt, Palo Alto, and Kossuth.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for strong to potentially severe storms to develop. These storm possibilities will continue again tomorrow and possibly over the weekend. Forecasters are unsure of the severity during the weekend and will know more as the weekend approaches.

If a storm does enter into your area, forecasters and officials urge you to take cover. Lightning is the main danger and could strike anyone outdoors. Yesterday, strong cloud to ground lightning was prevalent endangering anyone outside. Remember, if you can hear thunder, lightning strike danger is eminent.

Winds may also be a problem for those with high profile vehicles and caution is urged for those on the roads. \

Stay with KIOW and kiow.com for further details.