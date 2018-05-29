Selma L. (Behnkendorf) Riedel, 91, of Rowan passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Selma Riedel will be held on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Highways 3 and 69 in rural Rowan, with Pastor Mark Peterson officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 31, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248