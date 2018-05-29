Dr. Jerald “Jerry” DeWaard, 75, of Britt passed away Monday, May 28, 2018 at Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City

Funeral services for Jerry DeWaard will be held on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 10:30 AM at Britt Christian Reformed Church – At The Crossroads Ministries, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor Phil Boender officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 31, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday.

