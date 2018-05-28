Hancock County Auditors Office Will be Open Saturday for Absentee Voting

The Hancock County Auditor’s office will be open Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for in-person absentee voting in the Hancock County Auditor’s office. The last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person at the Hancock County Auditor’s office is Monday, June 4, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

Beginning January 1, 2018, voters will be asked to show their ID before voting at the polls. Anyone who does not have their ID will be asked to sign an oath verifying their identity and will then be allowed to cast a regular ballot. Questions regarding the Primary Election, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.