CARE Effort Continues on Area Roadways

A special traffic enforcement effort is underway this Memorial Day weekend called the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, or CARE. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Vince Kurtz says extra officers will be out on the roadways with the main focus on speed and distracted driving. The Department of Transportation reports that 106 people have died in accidents on Iowa roads so far this year.

Kurtz says the numbers are nearly the same from last year.

Kurtz says you have to look beyond the numbers to see the real impact.

He says the goal for the Iowa State Patrol is to always strive for zero fatalities and he says the extra officers on the roadways should serve as a reminder.

Two people died in Memorial Day weekend accidents on Iowa roadways last year.