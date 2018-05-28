Area Memorial Day Programs to Remember Our Fallen

Area cities will be hosting various Memorial Day programs to honor those who gave their lives for our freedoms. KIOW will carry the Forest City Memorial Day program live at 10am this morning. The program will take place at the Civic Auditorium. It will feature various speakers and the Forest City High School Band.

The program will conclude with a rifle salute at the Winnebago County Courthouse Square.

In Buffalo Center, flags will be placed at the cemetery and the Avenue of the Flags that honor veterans. A parade will begin at 8:45am at the corner of Second Avenue and First Street Northwest to Main Street. It will conclude at the North Iowa High School. From there, a program will begin at 9am complete with music and speakBand and Choirers in the school auditorium.

In Lake Mills, a salute to the military fallen will begin at 9:15qam at the Arlington Veterans Park with a 10am program to follow at the Lake Mills Community High School Auditorium. The veterans mural in the school foyer will be decorated and the program will be themed of the 100th anniversary to the end of World War I.

In Rake, Larry Hill will be the keynote speaker at a Memorial Day Program beginning at 10:45am. The event will take place at the Zion Lutheran Church located at 107 West Florence Street.

In Belmond, the Memorial Day program returns to the Luick Memorial Auditorium beginning at 11am. VFW Commander Curt Moore will serve as the master of ceremonies. It will also feature the Belmond-Klemme High School Band and Choir.

In Garner, Memorial Day celebrations will begin at 10am in Central Park. Various dignitaries will be on hand to help with the celebrations including the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

In Britt, the Memorial Day celebrations will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery beginning at 10:30am. It will feature the West Hancock High School Band, vocalists from the school, and Pastor Greg Baum who will give the Memorial Day address.

In Kanawha, Memorial Day celebrations will take place at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery. It is scheduled to begin at 10am. Speakers will come from the Boys and Girls State Delegates. A wreath will be laid in tribute to the unknown soldiers. A chicken barbeque will follow with proceeds going to the Kanawha Swimming Pool.

In Goodell, the program is slated to begin at 10am at the Goodell Community Hall. Following the event, lunch will be provided by the American Legion Auxiliary Post 420.

In Klemme, Memorial Day services will start at the Immanuel United Church of Christ at 9:30am. The Belmond-Klemme High School Band will perform. Then the services will move to the Ell Township Cemetery for the traditional placing of wreaths at the Veterans Memorial Monument.

All events are free and open to the public.