Area Farmers Can Now Apply for Water Quality Cost Sharing Program

Area farmers can now sign up for a cost-sharing program to help pay for water quality strategies. State Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says it’s the sixth annual round for the program which helps farmers install nutrient reduction management practices.

Farmers who are planting cover crops for the first time get the highest cost share, he says, and the funding will be doled out starting in July.

He encourages growers to apply for the cost share program as soon as possible.

Naig says farmers are only eligible for cost share on up to 160 acres.