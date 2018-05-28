Air Quality Warning Issued

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air quality Alert for much of northern, northeast, and central Iowa. Ozone levels near the Environmental Protection Agency health standards are expected to persist until 7pm tonight.

The DNR recommends that individuals with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children limit prolonged activities and exertion until air quality conditions improve.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop after 3pm today, but until that time, the UV Index remains near 7 which is dangerous for prolonged periods of time, and the heat index will be anywhere from 93 degrees to near 98 degrees. Humidity levels are expected to increase throughout the day and until midnight.

Rain chances increase slightly into Tuesday, however ozone levels will remain at or near dangerous levels throughout the period.