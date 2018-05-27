Senator Ernst Strengthens U.S. Security and Support for Armed Services in the National Defense Authorization Act

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) secured 30 specific provisions to strengthen our nation’s security and support the people who defend our nation in theFiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The bipartisan FY19 NDAA bill passed the Senate Armed Services Committee today and is headed to the full Senate for consideration.

“From providing the necessary equipment and resources, to ensuring our servicemembers are in top condition, this year’s NDAA improves military readiness,” said Senator Ernst, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities. “I am pleased to see the NDAA include many of my efforts to address aggression and threats by our adversaries around the globe.”

The Senate Armed Services Committee passed the NDAA with Senator Ernst’s support and 30 of Senator Ernst’s measures, including: