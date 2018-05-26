Saturday Morning Ag Wrap: Cattle on Feed

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 730,000 head on May 1, 2018, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Cattle on Feed report. This was down 1 percent from April 1, 2018 but up 7 percent from May 1, 2017. Iowa feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head had 555,000 head on feed, down 3 percent from last month and down 6 percent from last year. Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in all Iowa feedlots totaled 1,285,000 head, down 2 percent from last month but up 1 percent from last year.

Placements of cattle and calves in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during April totaled 80,000 head, a decrease of 25 percent from last month and down 16 percent from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head placed 34,000 head, down 11 percent from last month and down 17 percent from last year. Placements for all feedlots in Iowa totaled 114,000 head, down 21 percent from last month and down 16 percent from last year.

Marketings of fed cattle from Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during April totaled 87,000 head, down 6 percent from last month but up 6 percent from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head marketed 47,000 head, down 8 percent from last month and down 18 percent from last year. Marketings for all feedlots in Iowa were 134,000 head, down 7 percent from last month and down 4 percent from last year. Other disappearance from all feedlots in Iowa totaled 5,000 head.

NOTE: This report is a combination of estimates from the USDA Cattle on Feed survey for Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship-funded Cattle on Feed survey for Iowa feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head.

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.6 million head on May 1, 2018. The inventory was 5 percent above May 1, 2017. This is the second highest May 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.

Placements in feedlots during April totaled 1.70 million head, 8 percent below 2017. Net placements were 1.63 million head. During April, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 320,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 230,000 head, 700799 pounds were 415,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 445,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 205,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 80,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during April totaled 1.80 million head, 6 percent above 2017.

Other disappearance totaled 63,000 head during April, 5 percent below 2017.