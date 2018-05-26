Pritchards Plans It’s Family Fun Night for June 5th

Pritchard Companies will host its second annual Family Fun Night, a fundraising event for Winnebago County Relay For Life. The Family FunNight is scheduled for Tuesday, June 5, 2018, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at their 1445 Highway 69 South location in Forest City. In addition to food and drinks, the event will include:

• Bounce House

• Dunk Tank

• Water Balloon Launch

• Silent Auction

All are welcome to attend this fun for all ages event to support the Pritchard’s Relay for Life Team of Winnebago County.

“Cancer has touched all of our lives in some fashion, through a relative, co-worker, or friend,” said Pritchard’s District Manager Todd Hammer. “We feel it’s important to partner with Relay

For Life and the American Cancer Society in the fight against cancer through this event. We also donate the use of our pick-up trucks to pull the people movers used to transport the Cancer

Survivors on their special lap around the Court House square during Relay. It is our way to honor them and their cancer journeys. Working together, we may be able to find cures for

cancer within our lifetime.”

The 2018 Winnebago County Relay For Life event is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on June 23, 2018 on the Winnebago County Courthouse Square in Forest City. To sign up for a

team or to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia? or contact Carolyn Sunde at csunde50@gmail.com or 515-577-7090. Please join us in the fight

against cancer!