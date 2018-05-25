Voter Pre-Registration Ends June 5th in Hancock County

The pre-registration deadline for the June 5, 2018, Primary Election is Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00
p.m. After the pre-registration deadline, new voters will be required to follow the Election Day
Registration requirements. Please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163 for
information regarding Election Day Registration. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail
is Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The Hancock County Auditor’s office will be open Saturday,
June 2, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for in-person absentee voting in the Hancock County
Auditor’s office. The last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person at the Hancock
County Auditor’s office is Monday, June 4, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.
Beginning January 1, 2018, voters will be asked to show their ID before voting at the polls. Anyone
who does not have their ID will be asked to sign an oath verifying their identity and will then be
allowed to cast a regular ballot. Questions regarding the Primary Election, please contact the
Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.
