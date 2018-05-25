Voter Pre-Registration Ends June 5th in Hancock County

The pre-registration deadline for the June 5, 2018, Primary Election is Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00

p.m. After the pre-registration deadline, new voters will be required to follow the Election Day

Registration requirements. Please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163 for

information regarding Election Day Registration. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail

is Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. The Hancock County Auditor’s office will be open Saturday,

June 2, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for in-person absentee voting in the Hancock County

Auditor’s office. The last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person at the Hancock

County Auditor’s office is Monday, June 4, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

Beginning January 1, 2018, voters will be asked to show their ID before voting at the polls. Anyone

who does not have their ID will be asked to sign an oath verifying their identity and will then be

allowed to cast a regular ballot. Questions regarding the Primary Election, please contact the

Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.