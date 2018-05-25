Senate Approves Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Victims of Workplace Harassment and Discrimination

the U.S. Senate approved bipartisan legislation to fundamentally reform the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995 by: updating and strengthening the processes available to victims; providing immediate protections for staff; and, holding members of Congress financially accountable.

“There is no place for sexual harassment on our college campuses, in our workplace, our gyms, our military – or anywhere else,” said Senator Ernst, a co-sponsor of the legislation, praising its passage. “It is critical that Congress has zero tolerance for this type of inappropriate behavior in our society. This bipartisan legislation takes the necessary steps to provide victims with greater protections and options, holds members of Congress personally liable for their wrongdoings, and protects taxpayer dollars. I am proud to join my colleagues to ensure that members of the Senate, their staffs, and all employees of the legislative branch, are provided with the necessary training on prevention and reporting procedures to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.”

The Congressional Accountability Act of 1995 Reform Act will update and strengthen the procedures available to victims of harassment and discrimination, and other violations of the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995. The bipartisan bill was proposed by Senators Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

This spring, Senator Ernst joined all 21 of her Democratic and Republican women Senators to call on Senate leadership00 to help survivors of all forms of sexual harassment and discrimination in the congressional workplace.

Specifically, the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995 Reform Act: