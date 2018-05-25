BrickStreet Theatre Announces The Pirates of Penzance Cast

BrickStreet Theatre has announced the cast for its main stage summer musical, Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance. Eight performances will be held in July.

The cast is comprised of 24 north Iowa actors from Forest City, Buffalo Center, Garner, and Waverly, in addition to several actors from Albert Lea, MN, and St. Louis, MO. The multi-generational cast includes several actors with professional theatre backgrounds as well as talent with extensive stage experience.

The Pirates of Penzance is a comic opera in two acts with music written by Arthur Sullivan and libretto penned by W.S. Gilbert. Written in 1879, this timeless classic tells a love story awash with swash-buckling pirates and blushing maidens. It is often credited as the start of modern musical theatre. Audiences will delight as the frolicking story unfolds with hilarity.

The BrickStreet company will present eight performances at the Forest City High School, including Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on July 22 and July 29, and 7 p.m. performances on July 23, 26, 27, and 28.

Dan May and Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith are directing the show with musical support from Quiliano Anderson.

BrickStreet Theatre is a regional community theatre based in Forest City that provides art and entertainment opportunities for North Central Iowa. This company of creative talent produces character-driven shows featuring skilled actors.