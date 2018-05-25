Area Outdoor Activities Need to Come With Precautions This Weekend

Visitors to the Tree Town Festival and those who will go decorate gravesites may be facing an additional obstacle in the area over the holiday weekend. We are seeing our first major heat wave of the year across the state and the Iowa Department of Public Health says you need to adjust to the conditions. Deputy state epidemiologist, Ann Garvey says the key is to stay hydrated.

She says you can help handle the heat by adjusting your clothing.

She says if you have sunscreen that’s been around awhile, you might want to get a new tube.

Doctor Garvey says be sure you have the right sunscreen for your needs.

Garvey says be aware of what’s happening to your body if you are out in the heat.

The forecast predicts Iowa could see highs in the 90s through the weekend.