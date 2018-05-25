Tree Town Festival Has Made Some Changes

The Tree Town Music Festival has begun. Three days of country music begins tonight with Cole Swindell, the Charlie Daniels Band, Keith Urban, Alabama, Terri Clark, and more. Festival goers will notice a number of changes, according to Lex Chamryck of the Tree Town Music Festival. One such change will be a single stage and after concert entertainment for campers.

Chamryck says a new option this year is the Platinum ticket.

Chamryck says there are a number of considerations for concert goers to keep in mind as well.

Chamryck say a clear bag policy is being implemented this year.

For more information, go to treetownfestival.com