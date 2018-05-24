TREE TOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL: Vic Ferrari Starts the Celebration

The Vic Ferrari Band will open the 2018 Tree Town Music Festival tonight at 8pm at the Heritage Park of North Iowa. The band got it’s name after the character name for Andy Kaufmann in the ’80s TV series “Taxi”. Now, 26 years later, the band has performed in numerous countries including the United States totaling over 2,300 concerts. The band has played on historic Freemont Street in Las Vegas otherwise known as “The Strip” They have also been featured in “Rockfests” throughout the United States.

Mike Bailey performed vocals, bass, horns, and is the leader of the group. Wayne Peters also does vocals and drums. Tom Bailey does percussion, trumpet, and vocals. Russ Reiser is the guitarist and vocalist. Aaron Zinsmister is at the keyboard and is a vocalist. Chad Muenster plays bass and harmonica. He also sings. Ron Kalista is a vocalist and drummer.

The band does a lot of cover music on a wide range of artists and has strong flexibility with its vocal ensemble. After the Tree Town Festival, the band heads for Waupaca, Wisconsin for a concert at the Indian Crossings Casino. They return to the area on June 9th with a concert at the City Festival in New Hampton.