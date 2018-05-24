TREE TOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL: Eddie Money Headlines Rock Night

The Tree Town Festival concludes rock night tonight with legendary rocker Eddie Money. His music found tremendous success in the 70’s and 80’s with such hits as Shakin, Two Tickets to Paradise, Take Me Home Tonight, and Think I’m in Love. He writes almost all of his own music and began composing for movies in 1979. Some of the movies include Americathon, Back to the Beach, and Kuffs. He also composed for the television series Hardball which aired for two seasons 1989-1990.

Money also appeared as himself in the television sitcom King of Queens in 2002. He also is very proud of overcoming his addiction to drugs and alcohol. He damaged a sciatic nerve during an overdose of barbiturates in 1980. It took a long tome for him to go through physiotherapy in order to walk normally again. In 2001, he began a drug and alcohol rehabilitation which later made him realize that drugs were not necessary to maintain or spark a quick wit.

Money will take the stage tonight at 9pm.