Grace M. Ploeger, 94, of Garner died Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Cardinal Grove Assisted Living in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 1 P.M., Wednesday, May 30th at Peace Reformed Church south of Garner with Rev. Mark Larson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Tuesday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home of Garner. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com