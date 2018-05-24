Beverly S. Andersen, age 90 of Lake Mills, died on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa.

Memorial service will be 1:30 PM Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S Lake Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450, with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating.

Bev’s family will greet friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the church.

Inurnment took place at Salem Memorial Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorials be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S Lake Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221