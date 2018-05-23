Strong Storms May Move Into the Area Tonight

KIOW is monitoring our overnight weather which may include a few scattered thunderstorms. Some of these are producing locally heavy rains and small hail. The National Weather Service and the Severe Storms Forecast Center are saying that some of these storms could produce as much as one inch of rain.

On the hail possibilities, the size could be up to a penny.

The storms will be brief in nature, but have the possibility of “training”, a phrase used to describe one or more storms following another over the same area like a train. At this time, no severe weather alerts are expected, but we will break into programming if necessary to keep you informed overnight.