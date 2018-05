A 20-year-old man has been accused of stealing around 150 pigs from a confinement near Lake Mills in northern Iowa.

Winnebago County Court records say Robert Morales, of Buffalo Center, is charged with theft and burglary. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8. The Associated Press was unable to reach his attorney Tuesday.

The pigs were reported stolen Nov. 4 from a Christensen Farms operation.