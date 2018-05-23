Grant Fjelstad is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for May 23, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK MAY 23 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Grant Fjelstad has had an outstanding running career for the Bulldogs, and ended his last State Meet in style. Saturday, Grant anchored Lake Mills to 3rd place in the 2A Shuttle Hurdle Relay, then followed that up with a gold medal as Fjelstad won the 2A 110 High Hurdles in 14.71 seconds. Fjelstad will take his talents to Wartburg next fall. Congratulations to Lake Mills senior Grant Fjelstad, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.