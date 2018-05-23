Forest City sweeps Northwood-Kensett, other area scores

The Forest City Indians softball team opened their season with a 9-5 victory over Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night in Forest City. The Indians were lead at the plate by Morgan Hobbs who had 2 hits including a double and Cora Holland also had 2 hits including a triple. Anna Anderson had 4 rbi for the Indians. Callie McQuown went the distance in the circle striking out 6 and allowing 3 hits.
Other Softball Scores:
Algona 13, Belmond-Klemme 0
Emmetsburg 16, North Iowa 0
Saint Ansgar 8, Oelwein 5
Baseball Scores:
Forest City 8, Northwood-Kensett 0
Newman Catholic 11, Clear Lake 0
Gilbert 10, Algona 3
Gilbert 13, Algona 1
Mason City 5, Ames 0