Area Drivers Need to be Aware During the Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend will be a busy time for area law enforcement. Here in Forest City, off-duty officers and local security will be working security at the Tree Town Festival, On duty officers with a number of area departments will be participating in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program or S. T. E. P. The intent is to make sure that drivers are not driving impaired or without a seat belt. Police across Iowa are taking part in a national law enforcement effort targeting motorists who aren’t wearing seat belts. Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau Chief Patrick Hoye says Iowa’s seat belt compliance rate is still one of the best in the country, but it’s trending in the wrong direction.

The seat belt survey is conducted every year, but survey teams moved to a new location in the state last year. Hoye says that could explain why the compliance rate dropped.

Iowans ticketed for failing to wear a seat belt can face a fine and court costs totaling $127. While failing to buckle up can prove costly in financial terms, Hoye says it could also cost a person their life.

A ‘Click It of Ticket’ campaign began Monday and runs through June 3rd.