Sweets and Treats Night Coming to Emergency Services Center in Forest City

It is Emergency Medical Services Week and local paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians want to celebrate with the area residents tonight at the Emergency Services Center. The event is a way for the EMS unit to reach out to the community says paramedic Beth Aschenbrenner.

For the general public who may be unfamiliar with the services provided by the EMS unit, this would be a great opportunity to see what your local paramedic team can do.

For many children, ambulances can be daunting and even scary. According to Aschenbrenner, tonight will be a chance to calm those fears and understand what ambulances do.

The event begins at 6pm tonight and continues until 8pm at the Emergency Services Center in Forest City.