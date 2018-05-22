Shirley J. Muth, 82, of Garner died Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, May 25th at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be at the Rock Falls Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home of Garner. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com