Forest City Library Receives Highest Accreditation

The Forest City Public Library has received the highest level of accreditation from the State Library of Iowa. The accreditation program documents the condition of public library service in Iowa, determines the formula for State Aid funding, and meets statutory requirements. The accreditation designation occurs at 3 year intervals. Public libraries have to meet several standards, including tier levels of accreditation, reported to and verified by the State Library of Iowa.

Forest City Public Library is one of 349 public libraries from 486 public libraries that are accredited at the highest level. Forest City has received the highest level of accreditation for the past 21 years. The Forest City Public Library opened September 14, 1899 and continues to provide library services to 4100 community residents. The Library offers reading materials, computer access, Fiction and non-fiction books for youth and adults, DVDs, Music, local newspapers and magazines. The library staff is trained to offer assistance in research and library resources to the public. The hours of operation are 10-7pm Monday – Thursday, 10-5pm Friday, 10-2pm Saturday and is closed on Sunday.

Additional information about the Library is available at http://www1.youseemore.com/nilc/forestcitypl