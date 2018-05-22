Forest City Library Launches Summer Reading Program

The Forest City Public Library’s summer reading program “Libraries Rock” will begin Monday June 11 and end on July 13. Four programs are scheduled on Thursday afternoons at the Library from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The programs are intended for youth ages 3 to 18 and are free of charge.

June 14 Paint a rock June 21 Read and Sing with Melanie Espeland June 28 Rocks and Fossils with Lisa Ralls July 5 Sing and Sign with Shandra Sarasio Meyer

Registration is at the library beginning June 6th and will continue until each program start date. Parents are encouraged to register youth early. Contact the Library at 641-585-4542 with questions about registration or the program details.

“We are pleased to offer Summer Programs for the youth in the Forest City Community. Every year these programs gain in popularity and attendance. It’s a thrill to see our youth participate in these engaging experiences.” says Library Director Christa Cosgriff.