Area Crop Remains Largely Unplanted

Entering the third week of May and still area farmers are still having problems getting the corn crop in. Weather forecasters are calling for more rain throughout this week and into the weekend possibly. According to Randy Broesder of the Farmers Coop in Forest City, corn is over half way done.

Some farmers have begun the bean planting as well with still others switching over from corn to beans in their fields.

Weather is playing a major factor in the slowdown on area planting. A rainy spring that has been without severe weather for the most part, continues to plague the area.

For area farmers, this is putting a lot of stress on them to get the 100 day corn in and not suffer from an early frost like September 20th of last year.

Weather will remain a problem this week with rain forecasted for five of the next seven days.