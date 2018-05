Marlene DeLores (Lovik) Krull of Buffalo Center died on Friday, May 18 at Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at First Reformed Church, Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Monday, May 21, 2018 at First Reformed Church, Buffalo Center.