Lake Mills City Council to Meet Tonight

The Lake Mills City Council will meet this evening beginning at 7pm by first holding a public hearing on an amendment of the current Fiscal Year budget. The council will then hear about two 7th grade project citizen classes on dog waste stations and the volleyball courts.

The council will then hear and possibly act on three employee related issues. The first is a resolution that establishes new base salaries for employees of the city. The second deals with the addition of the amendment to the employee handbook. The third issue regards payroll guidelines for pool employees.

The council will then take up the issue of Ordinance 258. This ordinance deals with an increase in rates for water and sewer. It also authorizes an increase for sanitary sewer connection fees. Another ordinance, 259, amends rates for electric fees.

The council will also explore street repair quotes.