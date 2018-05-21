Ernst Echoes Local Sentiment on Farm Bill Delays in the Senate

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she is frustrated the Farm Bill has not yet been worked up and passed out of the Ag Committee she serves on. The Republican from Red Oak says the work has been slowed by Democrats.

Ernst says they had hoped to have the bill done shortly after Easter. Now it’s going to be several more weeks.

The Farm Bill has been voted down in the U. S. House by discussions of immigration and other issues. Ernst says she doesn’t have a problem with that.

Ernst made her comments during her weekly conference call with reporters.