GRADUATION SUNDAY: West Hancock High School Graduates Thirty Seven Today

The West Hancock Community School District will hold its Commencement Ceremony today at 2pm in the West Hancock High School Gymnasium in Britt. The class flower is the red rose. The class motto is “Go confidently into the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.” by Henry Thomas Thoreau. The class colors are scarlet and ivory.

These are the members of the graduating class of 2018.

Barranca, Leslie

Bisenius, Madison

Boomgarden, Ted

Brouwer, Austin

Burgardt, Sydney

Camarena-Castaneda, Katia

Cink, Preston

Clark, Cameron

Clark, Zachary

Edwards, Andrew

Eisenman, Chase

Francis, Colton

Fransen, Korrina

Goepel, Kolby

Goodrich, Dawson

Grant, Michaela

Hagen, Hunter

Hagen, Ryann

Hernandez, Rigoberto

Hoveland, Mya

Hudspeth, Sydney

Landeros, Marlud

Leerar, Cody

Leerar, Kelly

Luedtke, Jacob

Luse, Peyton

Lynn, Andrew

Martin, Kaylee

Melohn, Stephanie

Ohrt, Katlyn

Schreur, Jonathan

Schreur, Megan

Smith, Brigid

Thompson, Hunter

Witham, Alexus

Yeakel, MaCoy

Zamago, Sydney