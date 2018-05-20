GRADUATION SUNDAY: West Hancock High School Graduates Thirty Seven Today

The West Hancock Community School District will hold its Commencement Ceremony today at 2pm in the West Hancock High School Gymnasium in Britt. The class flower is the red rose. The class motto is “Go confidently into the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.” by Henry Thomas Thoreau. The class colors are scarlet and ivory.
These are the members of the graduating class of 2018.
Barranca, Leslie
Bisenius, Madison
Boomgarden, Ted
Brouwer, Austin
Burgardt, Sydney
Camarena-Castaneda, Katia
Cink, Preston
Clark, Cameron
Clark, Zachary
Edwards, Andrew
Eisenman, Chase
Francis, Colton
Fransen, Korrina
Goepel, Kolby
Goodrich, Dawson
Grant, Michaela
Hagen, Hunter
Hagen, Ryann
Hernandez, Rigoberto
Hoveland, Mya
Hudspeth, Sydney
Landeros, Marlud
Leerar, Cody
Leerar, Kelly
Luedtke, Jacob
Luse, Peyton
Lynn, Andrew
Martin, Kaylee
Melohn, Stephanie
Ohrt, Katlyn
Schreur, Jonathan
Schreur, Megan
Smith, Brigid
Thompson, Hunter
Witham, Alexus
Yeakel, MaCoy
Zamago, Sydney