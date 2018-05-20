GRADUATION SUNDAY: North Iowa Graduates Twenty Eight Today

The North Iowa Community School District will hold its Commencement Ceremony today at 2pm in the North Iowa High School Gymnasium. The Class of 2018 class colors are royal blue and white. The class flower is the white rose with silver accents. The class motto is, “Our lives are before us, our pasts are behind us, but our memories are forever with us.”
The members of the graduating Class of 2018 are:
Lexie Arnevik
Tylor Baumann
Nathan Beenken
Mackensie Bengston
Jenna Berschman
Thomas Blodgett
Jordan Boekelman
Jessica Goodnight
Taylor Heidt
Megan Henn
Seth Huitt
Rebekah Jensvold
Megan Kirschbaum
McKenna Knight
Jacob Koppen
Reece Larson
Nadalyn Myer
Damon Olson
Jordan Ostrander
Michael Powell
William Roeder
Chantel Sahr
Angel Salas
Krista Schutter
Rachel Schutter
Casandra Smith
Tristan Tabb
Dominik Torres