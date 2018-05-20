GRADUATION SUNDAY: North Iowa Graduates Twenty Eight Today

The North Iowa Community School District will hold its Commencement Ceremony today at 2pm in the North Iowa High School Gymnasium. The Class of 2018 class colors are royal blue and white. The class flower is the white rose with silver accents. The class motto is, “Our lives are before us, our pasts are behind us, but our memories are forever with us.”

The members of the graduating Class of 2018 are:

Lexie Arnevik

Tylor Baumann

Nathan Beenken

Mackensie Bengston

Jenna Berschman

Thomas Blodgett

Jordan Boekelman

Jessica Goodnight

Taylor Heidt

Megan Henn

Seth Huitt

Rebekah Jensvold

Megan Kirschbaum

McKenna Knight

Jacob Koppen

Reece Larson

Nadalyn Myer

Damon Olson

Jordan Ostrander

Michael Powell

William Roeder

Chantel Sahr

Angel Salas

Krista Schutter

Rachel Schutter

Casandra Smith

Tristan Tabb

Dominik Torres