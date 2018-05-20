GRADUATION SUNDAY: Lake Mills Graduates Fifty Three Today

The Lake Mills Community School District will hold their Commencement Ceremony today at 2pm in the Lake Mills High School Gymnasium. This will be the 121st commencement in the district’s history. It will mark the final time a graduation will be held on the gymnasium floor which will be replaced this summer.
The Class of 2018 class colors are purple and gold. The class flower is the yellow rose.
Here are the members of the graduating class of 2018.
Albert, Alex Joseph
Baumann, Dana Lynn
Bergo, Cole Kenneth
Bray, Abbey Mae
Butler, Clayton Lane
Carter, Kayla June
Christenson, Faith Lynn
Dahle, Alex Edward
Evans, Rebecca Lynn
Evenson, Hannah Christine
Fails, Mariah Elizabeth
Fjelstad, Grant Scott
Fritz, Morgan Jae Marie
Gallardo, Javier Roel
Gasteiger, Jade Elizabeth
Godtland, Logan Grace
Goss, Savannah Marie
Groe, Alessandra Misky
Groe, Ashley Marie
Grothe, Claire Ann
Hagen, Clay Steven
Hahn, Kiara Rose
Hanna, Trevor James
Heagel, Brady Jax
Heath, Karissa Rene
Irons, Gabriel Stephen
Johnson, Zachary Earl
Joynt, Jadyn Christyne
Kaktis, Anna Violette
Kesler, Teah Lyn
Kettwig, Hannah Leigh
Kingland, Kristine Nicole
Knudtson, Laura Elizabeth
Kopp, Addison Nicole
Laugen, Andrea Michelle
Leibeg, Austin James
Love, Drae Alan
Martinson, Alexander Kenneth
Maser, Emma Lee
McGurk, Kylee Jo-Loretta
Naser, Anthony Justin
Okland, Justin Lloyd
Raaen, Nicholas Jeffrey
Scherb, Thomas Glen
Scholbrock, Lauren LuAnn
Swope, Megan Marie
Ten Haken, Carsyn Mae
Thompson, Katherine Joanne
Thompson, Lily Elizabeth
Underwood, Jamie Lynn
Wallin, Michael Anthony
Wilhelm, Mallory Suzanne
Wojahn, Kasey Lynn