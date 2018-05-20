GRADUATION SUNDAY: Lake Mills Graduates Fifty Three Today

The Lake Mills Community School District will hold their Commencement Ceremony today at 2pm in the Lake Mills High School Gymnasium. This will be the 121st commencement in the district’s history. It will mark the final time a graduation will be held on the gymnasium floor which will be replaced this summer.

The Class of 2018 class colors are purple and gold. The class flower is the yellow rose.

Here are the members of the graduating class of 2018.

Albert, Alex Joseph

Baumann, Dana Lynn

Bergo, Cole Kenneth

Bray, Abbey Mae

Butler, Clayton Lane

Carter, Kayla June

Christenson, Faith Lynn

Dahle, Alex Edward

Evans, Rebecca Lynn

Evenson, Hannah Christine

Fails, Mariah Elizabeth

Fjelstad, Grant Scott

Fritz, Morgan Jae Marie

Gallardo, Javier Roel

Gasteiger, Jade Elizabeth

Godtland, Logan Grace

Goss, Savannah Marie

Groe, Alessandra Misky

Groe, Ashley Marie

Grothe, Claire Ann

Hagen, Clay Steven

Hahn, Kiara Rose

Hanna, Trevor James

Heagel, Brady Jax

Heath, Karissa Rene

Irons, Gabriel Stephen

Johnson, Zachary Earl

Joynt, Jadyn Christyne

Kaktis, Anna Violette

Kesler, Teah Lyn

Kettwig, Hannah Leigh

Kingland, Kristine Nicole

Knudtson, Laura Elizabeth

Kopp, Addison Nicole

Laugen, Andrea Michelle

Leibeg, Austin James

Love, Drae Alan

Martinson, Alexander Kenneth

Maser, Emma Lee

McGurk, Kylee Jo-Loretta

Naser, Anthony Justin

Okland, Justin Lloyd

Raaen, Nicholas Jeffrey

Scherb, Thomas Glen

Scholbrock, Lauren LuAnn

Swope, Megan Marie

Ten Haken, Carsyn Mae

Thompson, Katherine Joanne

Thompson, Lily Elizabeth

Underwood, Jamie Lynn

Wallin, Michael Anthony

Wilhelm, Mallory Suzanne

Wojahn, Kasey Lynn