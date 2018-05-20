GRADUATION SUNDAY: Belmond-Klemme Graduates Fifty Today

The Belmond-Klemme Community Schools will be holding their Commencement Ceremony today at 2pm in the Luick Memorial Gymnasium. The Class of 2018 class flower is a with rose with glitter and a green ribbon. The class motto is, “Together we have experienced life. Separately we pursue our dreams. Forever our memories will remain.”
Here are the 2018 graduates of Belmond-Klemme Community High School.
Jared Ainger
Jacob Aldridge
Karla Arteaga
Nathan Azeltine
Cameron Beminio
Sarah Leden Blackburn
Brady Bock
Logan Burkhardt
Alexander Buseman
Keaton Buseman
Emma Cox
Zoie Elmore
Christopher Fogarty
Alexa Garcia
Hannah Gatewood
Alexis Gomez
Roberto Guerra
Lydia Rodriguez
Kassandra Hauert
Jordan Heiden
Andrew Janssen
Hunter Jeffers
Danielle Jenison
Karter Ketchum
Victoria Mayo
Nicholas Meints
Jaida Meyer
Warren Miller
William Fuentes
Stefany Naranjo
Kobe Negrete
Elizabeth Nelson
Daniel Pecina
Morgan Schlichting
Cariin Schuver
Jacqueline Sepulveda
Marlon Smith
Andrew Soma
Morgan Soma
Tatin Sorensen
Sergio Suarez
Yesenia Estrada
Yajaira Romero
Brooklyn Thayer
Miranda Tramel
Briana VerHelst
McKenna Ward
Kyle Watne
Zeb Whitehurst