Active Shooter Drills Are Required at Area Schools

Before the tragic school shooting at Sante Fe High School in Texas, area school districts had put in place active shooter plans. One such plan was the subject of an active shooter drill at the Forest City High School and Middle School last year. Similar drills have been executed at area courthouses such the Winnebago County Courthouse. The hope is to be prepared in case of an emergency in area school districts and government offices. Now faculty and staff at area schools are familiar with procedures when it comes to protecting the lives of students in the event of an emergency.

The Iowa Legislature and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds passed a law to require that school officials in Iowa conduct annual drills for dealing with emergencies like natural disasters and “active shooter scenarios.” The requirement would apply to state-accredited private schools as well as public schools. Senator Tim Kraayenbrink of Fort Dodge says this bill was drafted before February’s mass shooting at a Florida school, but he says that tragedy “reinforces” the need for it.

The law requires school officials to coordinate with local law enforcement and conduct a yearly active shooter drill in each school building. Area school districts already comply with these regulations. Students would not be required to participate in any drill.

Senators were concerned students might inadvertently talk about details of school safety plans that might be exploited by people considering a shooting at a school.