Clarion Coin Club Changes Hours

The Clarion Coin Club has new summer hours. Meetings now start at 6:30 , instead of at 7:00 p.m. . The club, now in its sixtieth year, is one of the oldest and most active collector groups in Iowa with 60 dues paying members from a wide area. The regular meeting date is the fourth Thursday of the month and the regular site is the Clarion Pizza Ranch club room.

An 80 item live auction will follow the brief monthly business meeting. Items on the auction are consigned by club members. There is no requirement that attendees dine at the Pizza Ranch, although many do. Boyd LaRue of Clarion is the club president. Guests are always welcome. A copy of the month sale will be available at Thursday’s meeting.