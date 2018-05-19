Weekend Fishing Report: Black Crappie and Walleye are Good

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid 60’s. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill in Town Bay and near the inlet bridge. Expect shore fishing action to pick up again as water temperatures increase and bring bluegill back near shore. Walleye – Fair: Use twisters, leaches and minnows in Town Bay and from Ice House Point.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye in about 8 feet of water using crawlers and crankbaits. Yellow Bass – Fair: Crankbaits and crawlers work well in about 8 feet of water.

Most water temperatures in our district are in the mid 60’s. Look for bluegill and crappie action to pick up near shore as water continues to warm. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Surface water temperature is 66 degrees. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are biting. Use a small jig or a minnow in the rush beds and areas with vegetation. Walleye – Good: Try a slip bobber and leeches fished in the rocky reefs. Yellow Bass – Fair: Yellows bass are moving into the shallow rocky areas to spawn. Use a small feather jig in the early morning. Channel Catfish – Fair: With recent rains, any spot where water is entering the lake is worth trying for catfish. Fish a dead chub or crawlers on the bottom. The best bite is late evening.

Crystal Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers fished from shore. Walleye – Slow. Black Bullhead – Fair: Try nightcrawlers fished from shore. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegill are biting. Use a small piece of crawler and a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.

Rice Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting on plastic baits. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler and a bobber in the edge of the vegetation.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are biting on plastic baits. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler and a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Center Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Report of a very early bite from the pier; expect action to improve soon as these fish move to the inshore cover.

East Okoboji Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Use traditional baits in the evening. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers report a panfish bite of bluegill and crappie from docks; sorting is needed. Walleye – Good: Report of anglers catching fish from the south end; best bite during the evening hours.

Five Island Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Using traditional baits during evening hours. Walleye – Fair: Action is picking up with numbers of angler acceptable size and larger being caught.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleye are being caught close to shore. Try fishing from a dock or wader fishing after dark. Black Crappie – Good: Reports of crappie and yellow perch being caught. Fish shallow water areas such as the canal. Yellow Bass – Fair: Report of yellow bass being caught. Use small lures such as a twister tail or hair jigs.

Silver Lake (Palo Alto)

Walleye – Fair: Report of large fish being caught during the late evening hours. Cast a white twister for the best action. Black Bullhead – Good: Good action reported of angler acceptable sized fish. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some activity reported.

Spirit Lake

Marble Beach campground, including the boat ramp, is closed for the season for renovation. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use a jig tipped with a minnow in shallow rock structures. Action is best during sunny, calm days. Black Crappie – Good: Good numbers of fish continue to be harvested from the Templar Park lagoon; Buffalo Run has been “hit or miss.” Walleye – Good: Best action is during the night off the docks. Fish leeches under a bobber or cast a twister tail. Black Bullhead – Good: A good bite is reported at the north grade; fish traditional baits on the bottom

West Okoboji Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are being caught from the Triboji lagoon. Bluegill – Good: Numbers of fish are being caught from Lazy Lagoon (Triboji). Sorting is needed; persistence will result in good numbers creeled.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels continue to fall and clarity is improving. Baring more rain, water levels should stabilize. Water temperatures are in the mid 60’s. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for current water level information. Channel Catfish – Slow: Catch catfish in the impoundments with dead chubs fished on bottom. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are keying into shallow rocky shorelines. Use small jigs tipped with twister tail or minnow. Bluegill – Fair.

Decorah District Streams

It’s turkey hunting season. Respect hunters and their sport. Avoid wearing red, blue and white colors. Catchable trout are stocked weekly as weather and water conditions permit. Listen to the trout stocking hotline (563-927-5736) for daily plans. Area trout stream clarity is greatly improved. Flows remain elevated. Brook Trout – Good: A variety of insects are hatching, especially on warm sunny afternoons. Match the hatch, but try not to spook a feeding fish. Brown Trout – Good: Blue wing olive, midge, and stonefly hatches are occurring; some exceptional lately. Use blue wing olive, hendrickson, gnat, or beadhead nymph patterns and watch the water boil. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Try a piece of worm or small cheese chunk under a bobber in the deeper holes or floated past an undercut bank.

Lake Hendricks

Water temperatures in shallow areas in the mid 60’s. Black Crappie – Good: Use small jigs in shallow areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try a jerkbait or spinner retrieved slowly in shallow areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a worm or smashed minnow along a windblown shoreline. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with small piece of worm along the shoreline.

Lake Meyer

Anglers are out as the bite and weather improves. Bluegill – Excellent: Use a hook tipped with a worm in shallow water. Black Crappie – Excellent: Try a hook tipped with a worm or small spinner bait along a rocky shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Jigs tipped with a variety of plastics or a jerk bait catch bass; fish shallow bays for best luck. Northern Pike – Fair: Use a nightcrawler fished along the shallow weedy bays.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water clarity is much improved. Water temperatures are in the low 60’s. Water levels are falling. Flows remain up. Use care when paddling as strainers and snags may have moved. Walleye – Good: Bring an assortment of tackle to find what works best for your location and time of day. White Sucker – Excellent: Use worms fished on bottom.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are falling baring additional rainfall this weekend. Clarity is much improved. Use care when paddling. Flows remain elevated. Submersed hazards increase with falling water levels. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for for more information. Walleye – Slow. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use spinners around tributaries for fish 10-12 inches common up to 22 inches. Light colored jigs work best. White Sucker – Good: Worms fished off the bottom work for a hungry sucker.

Volga Lake

Anglers are enjoying the sun and dunking worms. Water temperatures are in the mid 60’s. Black Crappie – Good: Shallow, rocky, warmer areas are more productive. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a jerkbait in shallow water with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish – Good: Find catfish shallow in evening. Use worm or smashed minnow fished on the bottom. Bluegill – Good: Find gills along shallow rocky areas. Use small jigs tipped with a small piece of worm.

Area rivers and streams continue to improve. Spring finally arrives in northeast Iowa. Temperatures are upper 70s for highs and mid 50’s for lows. Rain potential increases late Saturday into Sunday. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Reports of anglers catching largemouth bass and bluegill. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try topwater spinner baits or sinking plastic baits. Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece of worm under a slip bobber at various depths.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

There have been a few reports of anglers catching catfish on the Cedar River, but the river remains high yet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dead cutbaits or stinkbait fished on the bottom.

Harold Getty Lake

Reports of anglers catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing a crappie minnow under a slip bobber at various depths or cast and retrieve colored tube jigs.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of anglers catching walleye, smallmouth bass, channel catfish and even an occasional trout on the Maquoketa River in Delaware County. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve a jig with plastics tipped with a minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve a jig with plastics tipped with a minnow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait fished on the bottom.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

No fishing reports for this week.

South Prairie Lake

Anglers are starting to catch bluegill and crappie. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing a piece of worm under a slip bobber near vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast colored tube jigs or fish a minnow under a slip bobber 3 to 6 feet down near vegetation.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

No reports on the Wapsipinicon River as the river continues to stay high and muddy.

Few fishing report this past week with the variable weather. Anglers are starting to catch largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie on area lakes. Trout stream stockings continue and streams remain in good condition. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing has dropped 3 feet this week and is predicted to reach 9.5 feet next week. Water temperature is near 65 degrees. New Albin ramp road is still closed.

The Lansing Village Creek ramp and parking lot will be closed for construction starting July 5th. For more updates, call the Guttenberg Fisheries Management office at 563-252-1156. Walleye – Slow: Expect walleye to settle in on the closing dams and wing dams as the river falls and stabilizes in the next week or two. Yellow Perch – Fair: Still a few perch biting along the rocky shorelines and tailwater areas. Sauger – Slow. Northern Pike – Fair. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Expect the flatheads to be on the feed as they enter the spawning period. Fish deeper holes with a large shiner or sunfish. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a crawler fished on the bottom. Common Carp – Good: Carp are on the move with the high water. To hook into a big one, try fishing the warm shallow backwaters where carp are staging for the spawn. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth are biting on topwaters and crankbaits in warm shallow bays and marina areas out of the current. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Warm water temperatures and slowly receding flood waters will have smallmouth working the rocky shorelines. Toss inline spinners along rock points.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is down 3 feet at Lynxville at 21.9 feet with a steady fall to 19.5 feet expected next week.Gates remain raised at the Lock and Dam. Most boat ramps still flooded and full of mud debris. Water temperature is 63 degrees. Walleye– Slow: Expect walleye to settle in on the closing dams and wing dams as the river falls and stabilizes in the next week or two. Yellow Perch – Fair: Still a few perch biting along the rocky shorelines and tailwater areas. Northern Pike – Fair. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Expect the flatheads to be on the feed as they enter the spawning period. Fish deeper holes with a large shiner or sunfish. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a crawler fished on the bottom. Bluegill – Good: Panfish bite is picking up this week. Try a small piece of garden worm on small tackle under a bobber. Common Carp – Good: Carp are on the move with the high water. To hook into a big one, try fishing the warm shallow backwaters where carp are staging for the spawn. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth are biting on topwaters and crankbaits in warm shallow bays and marina areas out of the current. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Warm water temperatures and slowly receding flood waters will have smallmouth working the rocky shorelines. Toss inline spinners along rock points.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg has receded several feet this week at 13.6 feet with predictions to fall to 10.5 feet late next week. The gates remain up at the Lock and Dam. Water temperature is near 60 degrees. Walleye – No Report: Expect walleye to settle in on the closing dams and wing dams as the river falls and stabilizes in the next week or two. Yellow Perch – Fair: Still a few perch biting along the rocky shorelines and tailwater areas. Northern Pike – Fair. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Expect the flatheads to be on the feed as they enter the spawning period. Fish deeper holes with a large shiner or sunfish. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a crawler fished on the bottom. Common Carp – Good: Carp are on the move with the high water. Try fishing the warm shallow backwaters where carp are staging for the spawn. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth are biting on topwaters and crankbaits in warm shallow bays and marina areas out of the current. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Warm water temperatures and slowly receding flood waters will have smallmouth working the rocky shorelines. Toss inline spinners along rock points.

The Upper Mississippi River Boat ramps are still under flood water and hard to access. Use caution at ramps as there is much mud and debris on them. Water clarity is still poor. Many shore anglers are having success along flooded shorelines this week. Water temperature is in the 60’s.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are 14.9 feet at the Dubuque Lock and 16.6 feet at the RR Bridge. This is at minor flooding stages, but water levels are dropping fast. The channel water temperature is around 61 degrees. White Bass – Fair: Some white bass are biting on spinners. Common Carp – No Report: Conditions for bowfishing carp in shallow flooded areas look good. You can find carp and other rough fish thrashing about on hot sunny days. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish like flooded water. Fish worms in shallow water near shore along freshly flooded banks. Bluegill – Fair: Reports of some bluegills being reported being caught on worms in near shore flooded areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels at Bellevue are 15.5 feet and are dropping fast. Bellevue is presently out of flood action stage. The Bellevue City ramp is available for use, but the DNR ramp is under water and full of debris. The channel water temperature is around 61 degrees. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers will pursue bass in the big flooded expanses of some of Pool 13’s largest backwater complexes such as Spring Lake and Browns Lake. Common Carp – Excellent: Conditions for bowfishing carp in shallow flooded areas are perfect. You can find carp and other rough fish thrashing about on hot sunny days in Green Island and Middle Sabula Lakes. Please take fish with you; don’t leave them on the bank.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are cresting 16 feet at Fulton, 17.6 feet at Camanche and 11.1 feet at LeClaire. These levels are at minor flooding action stages.The water temperature is around 63 degrees. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Fish the flooded areas in the backwaters edges. Common Carp – No Report: Conditions for bowfishing carp in shallow flooded areas look good. You can find carp and other rough fish thrashing about on hot sunny days. Channel Catfish – No Report: Fish worms near the shore as catfish feed along newly flooded shorelines.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are 16.5 feet at Rock Island, which is still at moderate flood stage. Water levels are dropping. The water temperature is near 63 degrees.

River levels are dropping, but minor flood stages are still being reported. Water temperatures are in the lower 60’s. Many boat ramps are unusable or will have flood debris on them. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 16.71 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecasted to fall to 15 feet by Saturday. The docks are not in at the Fairport Recreational Area due to the high water and the ramps are underwater. The boat ramps at Clark’s Ferry Landing and Shady Creek are closed due to high water. We have not received much for fishing reports due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 16.48 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Tailwater stage is forcasted to fall to 15 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 16. The Kilpeck Landing and Big Timber Landing are closed due to high water. We have not received much for fishing reports due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 17.76 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecasted to fall to 15 feet by May 22nd. The gates are out of the water at the dam. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee access will have water over the parking lot. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 13.30 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. River stage is forecasted to fall to 11.3 feet by May 22nd. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week.

River stages are above flood stage. Tailwater stages have been falling the past few days. Main channel water temperature is around 63 degrees. Water clarity is poor. Some boat ramps are closed due to the high water. We have not received much for fishing reports this week. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is in the upper 60’s. Water clarity is good. Largemouth Bass – Good: Males are on the nests now. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are coming in to spawn. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies finished up a quick spawn and are headed back out deep.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The river is about two feet below being bank full at Columbus Junction the. It is running at just below bank full at Wapello.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is 70 degrees this week. Water is very clear; you can see down to 12 feet. Largemouth Bass – Good: Warm weather is speeding the bass along. The spawn is finishing up with a few males still guarding the nests. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are done spawning (very quick this year) and have moved back out to deeper water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are in shallow water spawning; some are already done.

Lake Darling

Water temperature remains at 70 degrees. Despite some heavy rains, water clarity is good down to nine feet. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies have finished spawning and have moved back out to deeper water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Males are on the nest with some even being done with that stage of the spawn. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching some nice stringers of catfish, mostly with nightcrawlers. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning now. Find a good bedding area and you can catch 8 inch bluegills. Anglers are catching some nice ones in 5 to 6 feet of water.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is around 70 degrees; water is very clear (14 feet). Largemouth Bass – Good: Several males were protecting nests on Wednesday. Also found quite a few off the face of the dam. Black Crappie – Slow: The spawn happened fast and is wrapping up. Most of the crappies have headed back out deep. A few are still in shallow, but not many. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are in shallow spawning; find a nice quiet bay and you should do well.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River is about two feet below bank full. Only a couple of boats out this week.

For more information on the above lakes, contact the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Central Park Lake

The lake is currently drained as a renovation project is finishing up this spring.

Coralville Reservoir

As of May 14, the lake is at 685.5 feet and is slowly falling. It will be back down to summer pool of 683.3 feet by early/mid next week. Water temperatures have been close to 70 degrees. The water is very dirty. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait in the channel; above Mehaffey bridge is best. White Crappie – Fair: Check shallow brush piles and rock banks for spawning fish.

Diamond Lake

No minnows are allowed here. The fish cleaning station is open. Black Crappie – Excellent: Try small jigs fished around the rock jetties or brush piles. Most fish are 7-9 inches. Pink and black tube jigs have been the hot colors. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or worms around shallow rock or brush.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is currently drained for a lake renovation project currently underway. It is scheduled to be completed next spring.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are close to 70 degrees. All boat docks are in and the fish cleaning station at the primitive campground ramp is open. All motor sizes may be used at no-wake speed (5 mph). Black Crappie – Good: Males are on the bank and some females are too, while the others are staging just off the bank. Cast jigs or minnows to protected banks where crappies can spawn. Most fish are 10-12 inches. Walleye – Good: Cast toward shallow, windblown rocks or troll or jig live bait rigs. Early/late in the day or cloud cover has been best for shallow walleyes. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast shallow running crankbaits or flip jigs to shallow cover. Males are shallow and females are staging for the spawn. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair. Bluegill – Good: Use a small jig or worm around shallow cover. Size is marginal at best. Channel Catfish – Fair: Evenings are best.

Otter Creek Lake

The water is reported as being fairly clear. Yellow Bass – Good: Cast small jigs, spinners or live bait to shallow shores. Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs or worms around shallow rock or brush.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 7 feet low from the restoration project. The main ramp is usable, but it is shallow; use caution. There is a boat dock in on the east lane. Be cautious when boating as new structures have started to be submerged. Walleye – Good: Evenings are best in the shallows. Muskellunge – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are being picked up along shallow rock.

Sand Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Fish around shallow rocks, brush or the pallet structures off the fishing piers. Most fish are around 9 inches. Yellow Bass – Fair: Cast small jigs, spinners or live bait to the shallows. Most fish are about 9 inches.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits along the rocky shorelines and rubber worms around the deeper structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the rocky shorelines and around the fishing jetties.

Lake Keomah

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs near shoreline. Try a chunk of nightcrawler if fish get picky. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs or minnows around the fishing jetties and the fishing pier.

Lake Sugema

Walleye – Slow: Use jig and minnow combinations in areas with rip-rapped shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the fishing jetties and rip-rapped shorelines. Use rubber worms in the same areas as the day warms up. Black Crappie – Slow: Use tube jigs or jig and minnows in the shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait along the windblown shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits and rubber worms around the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.03 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. The water temperature is in the mid 60’s. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use shad sides or cut bait on the windblown shorelines. White Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching some crappies around the docks at the marina and at the resort. Crappies have moved into shallow water.

Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Anglers have been trolling crankbaits along rocky shorelines. Wipers can also be caught using jig and minnow combos along the shoreline. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleye with nightcrawler rigs.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Slow: Use cut bait along the windblown shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits or rubber worms in shoreline areas along rip-rapped shorelines. Black Crappie – Fair: Try tube jigs along the shorelines.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Beaver Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are being caught near shore on the rock jetties and on the rocks on the face of the dam. Past mid-May, start fishing jigs or minnows near the trees mid-lake. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are in the shallow bays on the upper half of the lake between the fishing jetties. They should be easy to target in these areas through May.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleyes are being caught throughout the lake in 10 to 15 feet of water. Mid lake out from the beach, marina and East boat ramp have been popular.

Use jig and twistertails, jig and minnow, slow trolling minnow or leech rigs and trolling crankbaits. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch 10 to 12 inch crappies in the coves and on the north end near wood with minnows under a bobber or 1/16oz jigs with white or chartreuse twister tails and tubes.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll or drift small twister tails or minnows up lake from the main boat ramp. Try also fishing minnows on near-shore wood on the upper half of the lake. Expect to fish through some 5-7 inch fish for the 9-10 inchers.

Fort Des Moines Pond

Bluegill – Good: Nice size bluegill are being caught casting small panfish plastics or bobber fishing crawlers.

Lake Ahquabi

Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie spawn is ending. They are now being caught on the edge of the vegetation and at the ends of tree falls along the shoreline. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegill have moved close to shore. Cast small jigs or little pieces of crawler in areas near shore that have slightly murky water compared to the otherwise very clear water right now.

Red Rock Reservoir

Black Crappie – Good: Target crappie in the shallows at Red Rock. Any cove off the main lake or Whitebreast arm with rocky shorelines or wood habitat is worth trying. Try also the rip-rap shorelines near the bridge on the Teter Creek arm and Marina Cove.

Rock Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Crappies are moving shallow; catch them on the rocks along the face of the dam and around the jetties next to the SE boat ramp.

Crappie and bluegill fishing is excellent in Central Iowa right now. For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Anglers report excellent fishing in ponds right now. Always get permission to fish privately owned ponds. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are spawning and are close to shore in most ponds. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are spawning and easy to catch. Find colonies of nesting fish by casting jigs close to shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: As the water temperature warms, bass become very active and can be caught with a variety of lures and plugs. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish feed heavily in the spring on dead fish. Use cut bait or shad sides in the windy shorelines.

Cold Springs Lake

The fish population at Cold Springs looks good. There is an 18 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass. Bluegill – Good: Cast a small jig tipped with crawler under a bobber to catch bluegill up to 9 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: A few black crappie are being caught around the underwater rock piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch bass around the shoreline with a variety of spinners and lures. Redear Sunfish – Fair: Redear are on their beds spawning. Catch fish up to 10 inches with nightcrawlers under a bobber.

Farm Creek Lake

Farm creek will offer good fishing this year. Crappie should be spawning and close to shore. Black Crappie – No Report: Crappie should be close to shore spawning. Black crappie in Farm Creek are quality size fish. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills should start to spawn soon. Cast the shoreline with small jigs and move often to find fish.

Lake Anita

Crappie fishing is good right now. Bluegills are also being picked up close to shore. Black Crappie – Good: Cast around rocky shorelines and the jetties to find spawning crappie. Fish will average 9 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are moving in to spawn. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast to structure to catch bass of all sizes.

Lake Manawa

Crappies are close to shore and can be caught with small jigs. Lake Manawa is also a good destination for channel catfish. White Crappie – Good: White crappies are close to shore. Move often if you are not catching fish. Concentrate on rocky shorelines like the west shore and canals. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the windy shoreline with shad sides or cut bait. Channel catfish in Manawa are all sizes.

Meadow Lake

Meadow has a good population of 10 inch black crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for pre-spawn crappie along the dam and around underwater reefs. Fish will average 10 inches.

Mormon Trail Lake

Anglers report good crappie fishing around the jetties. Black Crappie – Good: Cast small jigs around the jetties and dam to find spawning crappie. Fish will average 9 inches.

Orient Lake

Anglers report good crappie fishing in the new brush piles and along the dam. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are close to shore spawning. Move often to find fish. Fish will average 7 inches. Black Crappie – Good: Reports of good crappie fishing around the brush piles and along rocky shorelines. Sorting is needed for the larger fish.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose will offer good panfishing this spring. The lake has quality sized bluegills and acceptable size crappies. Target the spawning beds, underwater reefs and jetties to find spawning fish. Bluegill – Fair: A few bluegills are being caught around the underwater reefs and close to the spawning beds. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are spawning and can be caught around the jetties and rocky shorelines. Fish will average 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: There is a large population of 12 inch bass in the lake that offers fun catch and release fishing.

Viking Lake

Anglers are catching spawning crappies around underwater reefs and rocky shorelines. A few bass are being caught in the deeper brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are starting to be caught behind the pontoon boats fishing a minnow under a bobber. White Crappie – Good: Boat anglers are finding white crappies around underwater reefs. Channel Catfish – No Report: Catfish should be actively feeding in the upper ends of the lake where water warms sooner. Use cutbait or shad sides. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Jig plastics in deeper brush piles.

Water temperatures are reaching 70 degrees in the S.W. district. Bluegill and crappie fishing is good.For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with jigs fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with jigs or nightcrawlers fished along the fishing jetties or fishing piers. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappies up to 9 inches using jigs or minnows fished along rocky shoreline areas.

Lake Icaria

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 10 inches with jigs or minnows fished along rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Good: Walleye of all sizes have been caught using jigs or minnows fished along the roadbed or main lake points. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish of all sizes have been caught using nightcrawlers fished along main lake points.

Lake of Three Fires

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with jigs fished along rocky shoreline areas.

Little River Watershed Lake

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes up to 22 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow or leech

fished along mainlake points or the roadbed. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches using jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies up to 14 inches with minnows fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills up to 9 inches using jigs tipped with a waxworm or leaf worms fished along cedar tree brushpiles or the fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Good: Catch channel catfish up to 10 pounds with nightcrawlers fished along main lake points.

Summit Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 11 inches with jigs or minnows fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 9 inches using jigs or nightcrawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas or cedar tree brush piles.

Three Mile Lake

Lake is about 2 feet low. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes up to 17 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished along main lake points or along the roadbed. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 15 inches using jigs or finesse plastics fished along weed lines.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught with jigs fished along cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappies up to 10 inches using jigs or minnows fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished along the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleyes up to 20 inches using jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the roadbed.

Water temperature in most district lakes is in the in the upper 60’s. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Channel Catfish – Slow: A few anglers are catching catfish on worms and cut bait below wing dams and along the banks. Sauger – Fair: Spring is a good time to catch sauger and walleye on the Missouri. Use jigs tipped with minnows or worms below wing dams or where tributary streams or rivers come into the Missouri River. Shovelnose sturgeon – Good: Anglers are catching shovelnose sturgeon on live bait rigs tipped with worms. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – No Report: Spring can be a great time to catch some big blue catfish. Use fresh cutbait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Channel Catfish – Fair: A few anglers are catching catfish on worms and cut bait below wing dams and along the banks. Sauger – Fair: Spring is a good time to catch sauger and walleye on the Missouri. Use jigs tipped with minnows or worms below wing dams or where tributary streams or rivers come into the Missouri River. Shovelnose sturgeon – Good: Anglers are catching shovelnose sturgeon on live bait rigs tipped with worms. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – No Report: Spring can be a great time to catch some big blue catfish. Use fresh cutbait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Channel Catfish – Fair: A few anglers are catching catfish on worms and cut bait below wing dams and along the banks. Sauger – Slow: Spring is a good time to catch sauger and walleye on the Missouri. Use jigs tipped with minnows or worms below wing dams or where tributary streams or rivers come into the Missouri River. Shovelnose sturgeon – Good: Anglers are catching shovelnose sturgeon on live bait rigs tipped with worms. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Fair: Anglers are catching a few blue catfish on with fresh cutbait. Try by the wing dam tips, close to or in the main channel of the Missouri River for your best chance at getting bigger blue catfish.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 26.79 ft. /56,400 cfs./61 degrees. Missouri River water temperatures are the same as last week. The River is up 1 feet from last week. Fishing has been slow with few anglers out with the higher water conditions on the Missouri River along the Iowa border. The Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Gavin’s Point Dam due to snow melt from up North, which has contributed to higher than normal water conditions.