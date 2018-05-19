NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Boaters To Hit The Waters This Memorial Day Weekend

The unofficial beginning to summer is just days away and that also marks the unofficial beginning of Iowa’s boating season. Boaters across the state are anxious to get out on the lake after the long winter and are preparing their watercraft for the long holiday weekend.

Susan Stocker, boating law administrator and education coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said safety should be the top priority for all boaters.

“Now is the time to review Iowa boating laws and plan to have patience at the ramp and on the water,” she said.

In 2017, there were 41 reported boating incidents on Iowa waters: 22 of those were personal injury; 15 were property damage incidents and 4 resulted in fatalities.

“With the recent storms across the state, boaters should use extra caution for floating debris and higher waters,” she said.

Stocker advised to have someone on your watercraft be a lookout for large debris that is often under the water with only a small portion showing above water. It is easy to miss and can cause major damage to your vessel. Be sure to check ahead that the boat ramps are open before heading out.

Just like any party on land, boaters should plan ahead to have a designated sober operator that is cautious with speed and on the lookout for other vessels.

Another way boaters can stay on the water is by inspecting their vessels prior to heading to the lake.

Lifejackets should be in good condition and the right size for each person onboard. Check the fire extinguisher, boat and trailer lights, whistle, and throwable floatation.

Boaters are reminded about the requirement that drain plugs and other water draining devices must be removed and/or remain open during transport to avoid spreading invasive species. Anglers leaving with fish are recommended to put them on ice, whether in a cooler, a bucket or a live well (plug must still be removed and/or opened).

Iowa has more than 231,000 registered boats.

Boating safety tips